Advantage Wiese in bid to get Lanzerac back from Jooste

Data on Thursday showed initial US jobless claims reached their highest level since October 2021, indicating a potentially softening labour market
Will these know-it-all government ministers suddenly obey these ‘work streams’ of outside experts?
The Nkomazi municipality is appealing a judgment by the Mpumalanga High Court, which ruled in favour of the luxury golf estate
The president will be joined by five other African heads of state to Moscow and Kyiv
Retail mogul clears big legal hurdle in pursuit of adversary over 2011 sale of wine estate
Confidence among retailers and manufacturers remains subdued, say economists
Chen’s latest move signals how he may be spending part of the proceeds from his early bet on Zoom
Heavy clashes and artillery fire erupt across Sudan’s capital as residents report air strikes
Golden day for SA as athletes set new best times for ‘down run’ marathon ending in Durban
Ferrari win iconic endurance race after 50 year absence from top class
Retail billionaire Christo Wiese is a step closer to getting back Lanzerac wine estate from Markus Jooste after clearing a legal hurdle in the drawn-out dispute.
Wiese launched a lawsuit in 2021 against Jooste in a bid to get back the exclusive property in Stellenbosch or alternatively the monetary value of the transaction, claiming he had sold to the latter under false pretences. ..
