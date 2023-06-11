Companies / Property

Advantage Wiese in bid to get Lanzerac back from Jooste

Retail mogul clears big legal hurdle in pursuit of adversary over 2011 sale of wine estate

11 June 2023 - 19:23 Kabelo Khumalo

Retail billionaire Christo Wiese is a step closer to getting back Lanzerac wine estate from Markus Jooste after clearing a legal hurdle in the drawn-out dispute.

Wiese launched a lawsuit in 2021 against Jooste in a bid to get back the exclusive property in Stellenbosch or alternatively the monetary value of the transaction, claiming he had sold to the latter under false pretences. ..

