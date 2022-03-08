Companies / Retail & Consumer Shoprite set to take on Clicks and Dis-Chem as profit rises 25.5% Grocery retailer, whose sales rose 10% to a heady R91bn, aims to open baby, pet and pharmacy stores B L Premium

Shoprite, which reported its highest yet first-half operating margin of 6%, is set to open baby, pet and stand-alone pharmacy stores, putting it on course to compete with Clicks and Dis-Chem.

SA’s largest grocer has opened its first baby goods store, Baby Me, to tap into the R12bn annual baby product market. Clicks is selling large baby products such as car seats and cribs online, and Dis-Chem bought retailer Baby City in 2020...