Steinhoff's European discount retail group, Pepco, reported an increase in sales in the first half of its 2023 year as customers flocked to its cheaper offering, as high inflation and interest-rate hikes squeezed consumers’ disposable income.
The revenue of the group, which owns Pepco and Dealz brands in Europe and Poundland in the UK, rose 22.8% year on year on a constant currency basis to €2.84bn in the six months to end-March...
Pepco grows sales amid tough economic environment in Europe
Steinhoff's European discount retail group added 166 net new more stores as it looks to open 550 net new stores in its financial year
