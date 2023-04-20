Companies / Retail & Consumer

Pepco grows sales amid tough economic environment in Europe

Steinhoff's European discount retail group added 166 net new more stores as it looks to open 550 net new stores in its financial year

BL Premium
20 April 2023 - 10:32 Nico Gous

Steinhoff's European discount retail group, Pepco, reported an increase in sales in the first half of its 2023 year as customers flocked to its cheaper offering, as high inflation and interest-rate hikes squeezed consumers’ disposable income.

The revenue of the group, which owns Pepco and Dealz brands in Europe and Poundland in the UK, rose 22.8% year on year on a constant currency basis to €2.84bn in the six months to end-March...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.