Business

H&M seeks to diversify payment options, introduce pop-ups

To continue growing in the right areas, the company says it is testing different models

BL Premium
16 April 2023 - 07:28 THABISO MOCHIKO

To boost sales, Swedish group H&M is considering introducing different payment models, including buy now pay later, and pop-up stores. 

Caroline Nelson, CEO and country manager for H&M South Africa, said this week the company was evaluating different ways to expand its footprint in this country...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.