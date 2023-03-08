Companies / Retail & Consumer

Higher stages of load-shedding a boon for eateries, study shows

Research by Discovery Bank and Visa shows eating out has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels

08 March 2023 - 05:00 Kabelo Khumalo

A joint study by Discovery Bank and Visa has laid bare how load-shedding has altered the spending patterns of consumers, with 60% of the bank’s clients eating out more during stages 5 and 6 than when there is no load-shedding.

Discovery said the study showed a larger volume of clients transacting on takeout meals and at restaurants as the stages of load-shedding increased...

