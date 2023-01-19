Brazil’s Americanas files for bankruptcy protection after accounting scandal

Business Day TV speaks to Carmen Mpelwane from Sanlam Investments
How initial funds are spent will determine whether follow-ups will indeed follow
‘Eskom is a lost cause that cannot be saved or in any way assisted by making electricity customers pay more,’ says party leader John Steenhuisen
The DA recently terminated the membership of its councillor, Lucky Naicker, after he was found guilty of being at odds with the party's constitution
CEO Sergio Rial resigned less than two weeks after taking the job citing the discovery of nearly $4bn in 'accounting inconsistencies'
Africa’s economic outlook is stable despite global volatility, says bank president Akinwumi Adesina
Respondents to SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry survey say power tariff increases and persistent load-shedding are likely to aggravate the situation
Scotsman next faces Roberto Bautista Agut, who beat him at the 2019 Australian Open
Famous car brands and some equally famous cars celebrate their anniversaries in 2023, Mark Smyth raises a glass to a few
Sao Paulo — Brazilian retailer Americanas on Thursday filed for bankruptcy protection, days after uncovering nearly $4bn in accounting inconsistencies and amid a legal feud with creditors.
Americanas, backed by the billionaire trio that founded 3G Capital, said in a securities filing that it will restructure debts of about 43-billion reais ($8.23bn).
Shares in the company plunged more than 25% to 1.30 real after news of the filing, extending its year-to-date drop to roughly 87%. Brazil’s stock exchange B3 said it will exclude Americanas shares from its indices, including benchmark Bovespa.
The move came “despite the efforts and measures that the management has been taking in the past few days alongside its financial and legal advisers to protect the company from the effects” of the accounting scandal, the company said.
Investors had expected the decision, with some deeming it unavoidable especially after lender BTG Pactual obtained on Wednesday a court decision overturning part of the firm’s protection from creditors.
In the document filed with the court, law firms Basilio Advogados and Salomao Kaiuca Abrahao attributed the urgency to file for bankruptcy to the creditors’ decision to seize the firm’s assets.
The retailer also mentioned the downgrade by ratings agencies, which prevented any new loans from being extended. Ratings agencies S&P, Moody's Investors Service and Fitch all downgraded Americanas’ credit ratings after the accounting scandal.
Americanas had said earlier on Thursday that it was considering filing for bankruptcy on an emergency basis, noting its current cash position stood at only 800-million reais, down from a previously reported 7.8-billion reais.
Lucas Pogetti, a partner at RGS Partners, said a large part of Americanas’ previously disclosed cash position was linked to the prepayment of receivables or deposited with creditors.
“Naturally, when the banks became aware of the company’s real situation they began to adopt a more aggressive posture to protect themselves, consequently restricting access to resources,” Pogetti said.
In the filing, Americanas asks to exclude fintech Ame from the bankruptcy protection, as it is regulated by the central bank, and for authorisation to increase its capital.
Americanas stores are ubiquitous at Brazilian shopping malls. It e-commerce unit, which traded as a separate company before a recent restructuring, is one of the country’s top online retailers.
CEO Sergio Rial resigned last week, less than two weeks after taking the job, citing the discovery of “accounting inconsistencies” totalling 20-billion reais.
Rial, the former head of Banco Santander’s Brazilian arm , attributed the inconsistencies to differences in accounting for the financial cost of bank loans and debt with suppliers.
CFO Andre Covre, who had just joined Americanas as well, also left the firm, which has Brazilian billionaires Jorge Paulo Lemann, Carlos Alberto Sicupira and Marcel Telles as reference shareholders.
Americanas said the reference shareholders intend to maintain the company’s liquidity at levels that allow for a “good operation” of its stores, digital channel and other entities.
Andre Luzbel, head of variable income at SVN Investimentos, said the bankruptcy protection was unavoidable, noting it would be one of the largest ever in Brazil, “as complex as Oi’s one”.
Oi SA, a telecom firm,filed in June 2016 for Brazil’s then-biggest ever bankruptcy protection and only exited it in December 2022.
Fernando Ferrer, an analyst at Empiricus Research, said the bankruptcy filing was “imminent and necessary”, noting there could have been a “cascade effect” of banks requesting to withhold money from the company.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Brazil’s Americanas files for bankruptcy protection after accounting scandal
Brazilian retailer revealed a nearly $4bn hole in balance sheet last week
Sao Paulo — Brazilian retailer Americanas on Thursday filed for bankruptcy protection, days after uncovering nearly $4bn in accounting inconsistencies and amid a legal feud with creditors.
Americanas, backed by the billionaire trio that founded 3G Capital, said in a securities filing that it will restructure debts of about 43-billion reais ($8.23bn).
Shares in the company plunged more than 25% to 1.30 real after news of the filing, extending its year-to-date drop to roughly 87%. Brazil’s stock exchange B3 said it will exclude Americanas shares from its indices, including benchmark Bovespa.
The move came “despite the efforts and measures that the management has been taking in the past few days alongside its financial and legal advisers to protect the company from the effects” of the accounting scandal, the company said.
Investors had expected the decision, with some deeming it unavoidable especially after lender BTG Pactual obtained on Wednesday a court decision overturning part of the firm’s protection from creditors.
In the document filed with the court, law firms Basilio Advogados and Salomao Kaiuca Abrahao attributed the urgency to file for bankruptcy to the creditors’ decision to seize the firm’s assets.
The retailer also mentioned the downgrade by ratings agencies, which prevented any new loans from being extended. Ratings agencies S&P, Moody's Investors Service and Fitch all downgraded Americanas’ credit ratings after the accounting scandal.
Americanas had said earlier on Thursday that it was considering filing for bankruptcy on an emergency basis, noting its current cash position stood at only 800-million reais, down from a previously reported 7.8-billion reais.
Lucas Pogetti, a partner at RGS Partners, said a large part of Americanas’ previously disclosed cash position was linked to the prepayment of receivables or deposited with creditors.
“Naturally, when the banks became aware of the company’s real situation they began to adopt a more aggressive posture to protect themselves, consequently restricting access to resources,” Pogetti said.
In the filing, Americanas asks to exclude fintech Ame from the bankruptcy protection, as it is regulated by the central bank, and for authorisation to increase its capital.
Americanas stores are ubiquitous at Brazilian shopping malls. It e-commerce unit, which traded as a separate company before a recent restructuring, is one of the country’s top online retailers.
CEO Sergio Rial resigned last week, less than two weeks after taking the job, citing the discovery of “accounting inconsistencies” totalling 20-billion reais.
Rial, the former head of Banco Santander’s Brazilian arm , attributed the inconsistencies to differences in accounting for the financial cost of bank loans and debt with suppliers.
CFO Andre Covre, who had just joined Americanas as well, also left the firm, which has Brazilian billionaires Jorge Paulo Lemann, Carlos Alberto Sicupira and Marcel Telles as reference shareholders.
Americanas said the reference shareholders intend to maintain the company’s liquidity at levels that allow for a “good operation” of its stores, digital channel and other entities.
Andre Luzbel, head of variable income at SVN Investimentos, said the bankruptcy protection was unavoidable, noting it would be one of the largest ever in Brazil, “as complex as Oi’s one”.
Oi SA, a telecom firm,filed in June 2016 for Brazil’s then-biggest ever bankruptcy protection and only exited it in December 2022.
Fernando Ferrer, an analyst at Empiricus Research, said the bankruptcy filing was “imminent and necessary”, noting there could have been a “cascade effect” of banks requesting to withhold money from the company.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Unilever’s Indian unit posts robust earnings and hikes royalties
Procter & Gamble’s earnings slide as higher prices shrink sales
Operational issues in US lead to plunging Dr Martens share
Spar’s fictitious loans were ‘isolated’ and reported to the audit regulator
SA clothing and shoppers down under lift Woolworths sales
AB InBev makes Hunters cider fair game in Distell merger
Burberry upbeat over recovery in China as Covid-19 disruptions fade
Richemont reports higher Q4 sales, but misses market estimates
Steinhoff raises R5.8bn to cut debt by selling shares in Pepco
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.