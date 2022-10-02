×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

Tiger Brands seeks ‘expeditious’ end to listeriosis case

BL Premium
02 October 2022 - 07:31 Thabiso Mochiko

The class action suit against Tiger Brands over the 2017/2018 listeriosis outbreak appears set to go to trial — possibly in the first half of next year — despite offers to go to mediation by law firm Richard Spoor Inc, which represents some of the victims.  

At the time of the outbreak, in which 218 people died and hundreds more fell ill, Tiger Brands owned Enterprise Foods, whose polony products from a plant in Polokwane were blamed for the tragedy — said to have been the world’s worst.  Tiger Brands has since sold Enterprise. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.