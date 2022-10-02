Domestic industry hit by after-effects of Covid restrictions, fuel delivery delays and price rises
The class action suit against Tiger Brands over the 2017/2018 listeriosis outbreak appears set to go to trial — possibly in the first half of next year — despite offers to go to mediation by law firm Richard Spoor Inc, which represents some of the victims.
At the time of the outbreak, in which 218 people died and hundreds more fell ill, Tiger Brands owned Enterprise Foods, whose polony products from a plant in Polokwane were blamed for the tragedy — said to have been the world’s worst. Tiger Brands has since sold Enterprise. ..
Tiger Brands seeks ‘expeditious’ end to listeriosis case
