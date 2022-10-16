UK’s unprofitable Royal Mail warns it could cut up to 10,000 jobs

Business Day TV spoke to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
Shares slide amid postal monopoly’s pay dispute with its largest union
Royal Mail could cut up to 10,000 jobs and warned of more layoffs if planned strikes go ahead, as the former British postal monopoly that is locked in a dispute with its largest union flagged even deeper losses this year, sending its shares as much as 17% lower.
The Communication and Workers Union (CWU), representing 115,000 Royal Mail postal workers, held strikes in September and early October and has threatened more strikes after months of failed negotiations over pay and operational changes.
“Royal Mail urges CWU to immediately call off planned strike action and embrace our offer of talks to urgently find a resolution to the dispute,” said parent company International Distributions Services, which was recently renamed from Royal Mail.
The Financial Times reported that Royal Mail suggested cutting salaries for new employees by about a fifth, from roughly £25,000 to £20,000, and to recruit more temporary staff.
Its proposals last month to take the pay dispute to arbitration and change its policies angered the CWU.
The holding company said 5,000-6,000 jobs could be made redundant by the end of August next year, and up to 10,000 roles would be cut on a rolling 12-month basis, including reductions in overtime, temporary staff and natural attrition.
“This announcement is holding postal workers to ransom for taking legal industrial action against a business approach that is not in the interests of workers, customers or the future of Royal Mail,” CWU general secretary Dave Ward said.
“The CWU is calling for an urgent meeting with the board and will put forward an alternative business plan at that meeting.”
Cost of living
Royal Mail has been working on a transformation plan to shift its focus to parcels amid sliding letter volumes. While it got a boost from the online shopping boom during the Covid-19 pandemic, it is now dealing with inflationary pressures, a cost of living squeeze and a fall in parcel volumes.
Royal Mail swung to an adjusted operating losses of £219m in the first half of the year, and losses for the year are expected to be about £350m, it forecast. That could increase to £450m if customers switch to other providers, and the company could go deeper into the red if more strikes are held during the holiday period.
“The ongoing uncertainty means that the board is unable to give a clear outlook for the full year,” it said.
Shares closed just more than 10% lower on Friday after slumping as much as 17% to their lowest since September 2020.
Reuters
