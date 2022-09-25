×

Business

DStv shake-up leads to more customers

MultiChoice says a crackdown on the sharing of passwords on its DStv streaming platform has resulted in more subscribers for its online content

25 September 2022 - 08:54 THABISO MOCHIKO

Pay-TV provider MultiChoice, which is adding complementary services to secure new revenue streams, says a crackdown on the sharing of passwords on its DStv streaming platform has resulted in more subscribers for its online content.

Password sharing, which was meant to enable people living in the same household to watch different programmes, has become a headache for streaming services as it dampens subscriber growth. While companies have allowed sharing to grow audiences, this is now holding back their businesses. ..

