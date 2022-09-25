×

Business

Alibaba Cloud plans to make rain in SA

25 September 2022 - 08:45 ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK

Alibaba Cloud, one of the four biggest cloud computing providers in the world, is to enter the South African market through an exclusive partnership agreement with leading system integrator BCX, a subsidiary of Telkom.

Alibaba Cloud is in effect a platform for a range of computing products, including databases, networking, security, analytics and big data. Its parent company is one of the world’s biggest online retail and financial services companies. ..

