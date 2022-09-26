While the MVIS CryptoCompare digital assets 100 index has added 5% since end-June, the Bloomberg dollar spot index is up about 7%
Tiger Brands expects that the one-off costs of the recall of its baby powder will be R20m-R25m, the food producer said in a trading statement on Monday for its year to end-September.
The bulk of the amount will be affected stock that will be written off and the logistical costs of the recall, the R39.1bn company said...
Baby powder recall will cost Tiger Brands over R20m
The company is recalling Purity Essentials baby powder that traces of asbestos may have contaminated
