×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Baby powder recall will cost Tiger Brands over R20m

The company is recalling Purity Essentials baby powder that traces of asbestos may have contaminated

BL Premium
26 September 2022 - 11:40 Nico Gous

Tiger Brands expects that the one-off costs of the recall of its baby powder will be R20m-R25m, the food producer said in a trading statement on Monday for its year to end-September.

The bulk of the amount will be affected stock that will be written off and the logistical costs of the recall, the R39.1bn company said...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.