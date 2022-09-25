×

Business

Pick n Pay's regional managers to get more clout​

Revamp gives more power to regions to cater for local preferences

BL Premium
25 September 2022 - 08:51 Thabiso Mochiko

Pick n Pay is decentralising some of its functions that will help it get closer and become more relevant to their customers  in a bid to gain market share in the highly competitive grocery business, which is expected to grow by R200bn in the next five years to R800bn.

The retailer, which was established 55 years ago, is in the process of revamping its core business into two distinct brands as it looks to make further inroads into the discount, convenience and premium market segments over the next four financial years...

