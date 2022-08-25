The restaurant chain’s sales are back at pre-Covid levels, while a tasty cash pile seems to give the group plenty of options
A possible SA law could force Google and Facebook to pay news outlets for their content — something Australia has already imposed
How does Joe Root, English cricket’s leading batsman, prepare before going out into the middle?
The National Prosecuting Authority has drawn harsh criticism for dragging its feet on state capture prosecutions. But prosecutions boss Shamila Batohi says things are moving along - even as the NPA ...
This edited extract from ‘Bekker’s Billions’ reveals how the path to success for SA’s most successful media mogul was anything but certain
Johann Rupert sounds weary. In an interview with the FM to discuss the machinations of activist investor Bluebell — which is pushing for a former LVMH executive to join the board — Rupert says: “There’s no way you can have that guy in our inner circle.”
The chair of Richemont — one of the JSE’s most valuable listed companies — cites an upcoming powwow with all Richemont divisions. “In November we’ve got two weeks with all the Richemont companies that come and present their strategies, their budgets and which products they want to launch from April 1 next year... there’s no way in which I’m going to allow one of [LVMH CEO Bernard] Arnault’s trusted friends into those sessions.”..
Rupert on Richemont’s rumble with LVMH
Johann Rupert’s hackles are up over a push by activist investor Bluebell for a Richemont board shake-up, which he says will usher in archrival LVMH
