×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

CHRIS GILMOUR: Woolworths Food may be eating crow as competitors shine

Comfort can be drawn from both Shoprite and Pick n Pay updates, while Woolworths must be wondering what it can do to retrieve lost market share

BL Premium
02 August 2022 - 14:17 Chris Gilmour

Three of SA’s leading food retailers recently published trading updates. The periods for each update differed considerably among the various retailers, so no strict comparisons could be made but they were instructive nonetheless.

Shoprite, whose main thrust is now at both the top and bottom ends of the socioeconomic spectrum, came out tops, with Woolworths Foods, which is pitched right at the top end, showing the weakest growth. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.