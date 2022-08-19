×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Spur gets kick from increased foot traffic

An end to curfews helped the group's franchised restaurant sales exceed pre-pandemic levels in its 2022 year

BL Premium
19 August 2022 - 10:18 Karl Gernetzky

Spur, whose brands include Panarottis and RocoMamas, says easing Covid-19 restrictions helped franchised restaurant sales slightly exceed pre-pandemic levels in its 2022 year, but it is eyeing new trends, including a rise in e-commerce and demand for plant-based food. 

Group revenue rose 32.5% to R2.4bn in Spurs year to end-June, with the restaurant group benefiting from an end to curfews, but takeaways also grew 30%, with Spur saying new trading patterns were “erratic”...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.