Spot gold falls to lowest since July 28 on concerns US Fed will again hike rates
Many Kikuyu voted overwhelmingly for him in a welcome sign that policy trumped tribal loyalty
Deputy president says local govenrment must collect from consumers or face consequences
The party’s internal leadership contest in December is expected to gain momentum once the the nomination process kicks off
The board approves an interim dividend of 515c per share, a 43% increase on the 360c paid out in the previous half-year period
Spending allocations to increase to R812bn for the next three years, says finance minister
Food Safety Agency tells retailers and food producers it will seize vegan products with names that it says are for meat
Sister of leader Kim Jong Un tells South Korean president to ‘shut his mouth’ rather than talking nonsense
England captain leads fight back but Jansen and Maharaj put on 72 for seventh wicket to put SA in control
William Ruto wins Kenya’s election, the Marikana massacre commemorated, India celebrates 75 years of independence, protests in Cape Town, and more
Spur, whose brands include Panarottis and RocoMamas, says easing Covid-19 restrictions helped franchised restaurant sales slightly exceed pre-pandemic levels in its 2022 year, but it is eyeing new trends, including a rise in e-commerce and demand for plant-based food.
Group revenue rose 32.5% to R2.4bn in Spurs year to end-June, with the restaurant group benefiting from an end to curfews, but takeaways also grew 30%, with Spur saying new trading patterns were “erratic”...
Spur gets kick from increased foot traffic
An end to curfews helped the group's franchised restaurant sales exceed pre-pandemic levels in its 2022 year
