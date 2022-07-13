×

Buka Investments CEO Esna Colyn stepping down

13 July 2022 - 18:37 Nico Gous

Esna Colyn will step down from her role as CEO of Buka Investments, previously known as Imbalie Beauty, at the end of July after 12 years in charge.

Abdurrahim Bux, chair of the remuneration committee, will take up the reins as Colyn becomes a non-executive director and chair of that committee on August 1...

