National

Afrigen to partner with US government in mRNA vaccine research

BL Premium
10 July 2022 - 18:35 Katharine Child

Cape Town drug company Afrigen has become the first African laboratory to partner with the US government’s Vaccine Research Centre to develop mRNA vaccine technology in SA and low-income countries.           

The collaboration, announced on Friday, also comes after SA scientists led by Prof Patrick Arbuthnot, head of Wits University’s antiviral gene therapy research unit, were able to create an mRNA vaccine against Covid-19 from limited publicly available information. ..

BL Premium

