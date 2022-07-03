Business Major revival in convenience retail sector Neighbourhood malls welcoming back shoppers in their droves B L Premium

It is situated on what is arguably the busiest retail corridor on Gauteng's West Rand. But JSE-listed Redefine Properties’ new convenience shopping centre Kwena Square is pulling out all the stops to attract tenants and customers.

It has many attractions, including the first drive-through RocoMamas in the country, and a newly launched Little West Packers toy and baby store. A host of local businesses including trendy restaurants make up the rest of the mix of tenants, in addition to national retailers Checkers and Clicks. The 10,000m2 centre uses solar roof panels to generate at least 40% of its energy needs, a strong selling point in a country experiencing a power crunch, including the declaration this week of a confidence-sapping stage 6 load-shedding programme. ..