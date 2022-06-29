Companies / Retail & Consumer Township residents spending more at spaza shops, poll shows A total 44% of respondents said they are spending more at local outlets than last year B L Premium

Spaza shops continue to grow in popularity, attracting additional consumer spend, even as listed businesses and formal retailers try to grow their footprint in the informal economy.

The second Township Customer Experience Report conducted by research company Survey 54 and digital marketing agency Roger Wilco shows that 44% of respondents say they are spending more at local spaza shops than last year...