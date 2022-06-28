Companies / Retail & Consumer This is why Mitchell Slape believes Game can still be a winner CEO says if branch stores look better, offer good service and focus on low prices, they will make money B L Premium

Massmart CEO Mitchell Slape’s face lights up as he walks through a Game branch, but his optimism and smile are at odds with the chain’s performance as the retailer has bled more than R1bn over the past three years.

Game is the only brand left to blame for Massmart’s losses, with Dion Wired closed down and Cambridge’s loss-making grocery brands awaiting competition authority approval before being sold...