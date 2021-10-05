TFG sees opportunity in SA despite stagnant economy
CEO Anthony Thunström outlines plans to open 1,000 new stores with sharp focus on opportunities in cash-rich informal economy
05 October 2021 - 20:29
TFG, owner of Sportscene, Totalsports, Jet and Sterns, believes it cannot let the stagnant economy derail its plans to expand, saying it doubled turnover over the past five years even as the SA economy had barely grown.
In a media briefing on Tuesday, TFG CEO Anthony Thunström outlined the company’s plans to open 1,000 new stores over the next five years, its continued investment in technological innovation to make online shopping seamless and reintroducing homeware to discount retailer Jet...
