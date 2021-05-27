Mr Price shakes off first-half blues to claw back market share and boost profit
27 May 2021 - 09:43
Fashion discount retailer Mr Price’s year-end results showed a proverbial tale of halves. The second half of the financial year was much better than the first, reflecting the pent-up consumer demand as the lockdown restrictions eased.
Mr Price, which largely serves low- to middle-income consumers, said its headline profit grew 21.6% in the second half as it gained market share across its main apparel division in particular, helping to soften the blow that characterised the first half as a result of the hard lockdown measures, which cost the company about R1.8bn in lost sales due to store closures...
