Mr Price falls on forecast of lower first-half profit margins Shares drop 6.5% as group attributes inventory write-off to civil unrest

Mr Price on Friday experienced the biggest one-day drop in its share price since October 2020 after the clothing and homeware retailer said it expects lower first-half profit margins due to stock write-offs and higher-than-average price markdowns.

The share fell 6.5% to R219.35 on the JSE, valuing the group at R56.14bn. ..