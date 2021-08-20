Mr Price falls on forecast of lower first-half profit margins
Shares drop 6.5% as group attributes inventory write-off to civil unrest
20 August 2021 - 10:36
UPDATED 22 August 2021 - 17:29
Mr Price on Friday experienced the biggest one-day drop in its share price since October 2020 after the clothing and homeware retailer said it expects lower first-half profit margins due to stock write-offs and higher-than-average price markdowns.
The share fell 6.5% to R219.35 on the JSE, valuing the group at R56.14bn. ..
