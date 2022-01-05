Pepco CEO Andy Bond to leave in March due to health reasons
Bond has helped oversee the rapid expansion of the Pepco Group to about 3,500 stores in 19 countries
The CEO of Steinhoff’s European discount retailer Pepco, Andy Bond, will be stepping down at the end of March due to health reasons.
Pepco, the owner of the Pepco and Dealz brands in mainland Europe and Poundland in the UK, said Bond would remain in an advisory role until the end of September...
