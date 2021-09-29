Companies / Retail & Consumer What the swirl of legal action around Steinhoff is all about The settlement could end an expected decade of lawsuits when it comes before an SA court on Thursday B L Premium

Steinhoff lost about R200bn of its market value after the revelation of SA’s biggest corporate fraud in December 2017, when auditor Deloitte said it could not sign off the retailer’s accounts.

It has spent the past two years trying to settle litigation worth R184bn against it from shareholders who lost out when its share price collapsed in the wake of Deloitte’s decision...