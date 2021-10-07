Steinhoff grinds towards a conclusion
The jury is still out as to whether four claimants will scupper a R24bn deal that might finally put the past behind it
07 October 2021 - 05:00
With just one court case left to go, Steinhoff is within inches of a settlement that may put the fallout from Markus Jooste’s years of "financial irregularities" behind it.
Facing lawsuits in Europe and SA from thousands of shareholders who lost a collective R200bn in the country’s biggest fraud, Steinhoff has spent two years in "extensive efforts" to reach a settlement. In the process, it has garnered support from thousands of claimants for a deal, worth R24bn in cash and Pepkor stock, that should stop it collapsing under the weight of court cases...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now