Steinhoff’s Pepco upbeat as it grows frozen food division
24 June 2021 - 09:16
UPDATED 24 June 2021 - 19:13
Steinhoff’s European discount retailer Pepco, which recently listed in Warsaw, is expanding into new markets and bulking up its frozen food service offering.
The group, established in 2014 as a subsidiary of Pepkor, has grown to more than 3,000 stores across 15 territories, primarily in eastern and central Europe. ..
