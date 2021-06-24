Companies / Retail & Consumer Steinhoff’s Pepco upbeat as it grows frozen food division BL PREMIUM

Steinhoff’s European discount retailer Pepco, which recently listed in Warsaw, is expanding into new markets and bulking up its frozen food service offering.

The group, established in 2014 as a subsidiary of Pepkor, has grown to more than 3,000 stores across 15 territories, primarily in eastern and central Europe. ..