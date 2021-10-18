Dis-Chem confident as it diversifies into health insurance sector
Hospital group Netcare also announces three more insurance plans
18 October 2021 - 19:57
As the number of SA’s medical aid members remain stagnant amid growing demand for affordable private healthcare, Dis-Chem says it is well positioned to keep expanding its offering of basic medical care at pharmacies, a move made easier with its 25% stake in a health insurance provider.
Dis-Chem announced on Monday it will pay as much as R195m for a stake in Kaelo Holdings, which offers both gap cover to pay for hospital bill shortfalls not covered by medical aids and other basic health insurance products for people without medical aids. ..
