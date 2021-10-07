Mediclinic: for the patient punter
Mediclinic International’s biggest shareholder believes there’s still room for healing
07 October 2021 - 05:00
Mediclinic International’s biggest shareholder believes there’s still room for healing.
At its investor presentation last month, Remgro — which holds a commanding 44.6% stake in the private hospitals group — indicated Mediclinic is firmly in the group’s "turnaround bucket". And while it’s too early to say how long that turnaround will take, the group is cautiously optimistic, says CEO Jannie Durand...
