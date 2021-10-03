Medical aid schemes blame laws for barring cheaper health cover
Prescribed minimum benefits said to rule out provision of more affordable options to lower-income consumers
03 October 2021 - 19:59
Medical aid administrators and medical schemes are again calling for a speedier review of legislation that prohibits them from offering cheaper cover in a stagnant health insurance market that has been struggling to attract new members for years.
They say existing legislation requires medical aids to cover the cost of treating a baseline set of conditions and diseases in full, making it impossible for health insurers to provide cover below R1,000 a month. Health insurers say that by being able to offer plans that exclude prescribed minimum benefits (PMBs) they could provide cheaper medical aid options that are more accessible to lower-income consumers...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now