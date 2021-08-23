Companies / Retail & Consumer

Jump in furniture sales helps Shoprite grow figures 8.1% to R168bn

OK Furniture and House & Home up almost a quarter, including 38.6% growth in the second half

23 August 2021 - 09:17 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: JEREMY GLYN
Picture: JEREMY GLYN

SA’s largest food retailer, Shoprite, says sales of its furniture business jumped in the first half of 2021, though these stores were also disproportionately hit by looting and violence that gripped SA in July.

In a trading update for the 53 weeks to July 4 Shoprite said sales in its furniture business, made up of OK Furniture and House & Home, rose almost a quarter to R6.8bn, including growth of 38.6% in the second half of the period.

A number of other JSE-listed firms, including Cashbuild and KAP Industrial, have also indicated robust demand for better living conditions so far this year, while Shoprite’s furniture stores had also been disproportionately affected by violence and looting in July.

Shoprite has reported that of the 1,189 supermarkets trading under the Shoprite, Usave, Checkers and Checkers Hyper banners, 119 stores were severely affected due to looting and fire damage. This also affected 35 of its 340 SA furniture stores, and 54 of its 537-store RSA LiquorShop business.

Shoprite said on Monday total sales of merchandise from continuing operations rose 8.1% to R168bn, with its core Supermarkets SA business — more than three-quarters of continuing revenue — growing 9.3%.

LiquorShop sales increased 4.4%, including a 21.8% decline in the first half, and sales growth of 53.6% in the second.

Growth was significantly hampered by the mandated liquor trade closures forming part of Covid-19 lockdown regulations, Shoprite said, and in total the LiquorShop business was closed for 144 days — 79 days in the first half and 65 days during the second.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Massmart sells sinking food unit to Shoprite Checkers for R1.3bn

The sale forms part of a turnaround plan led by Massmart CEO Mitchell Slape
Companies
2 days ago

Shoprite completes sale of Nigerian unit

The retailer follows Tiger Brands, Woolworths and Mr Price in exiting the country, which is seen as a difficult market in which to operate
Companies
2 months ago

Shoprite sells Nigerian division to local property company

Persianasto buy Shoprite’s Nigerian business after the retailer decides to retreat from Africa’s most populous country
Companies
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Massmart sells sinking food unit to Shoprite ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Standard Bank rejigs strategy to tap $1-trillion ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Creditors head to court to get full picture of ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Greyhound Bus and Citiliner up for auction
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
Edgars’ small creditors make last-ditch effort to ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Shoprite completes sale of Nigerian unit

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Shoprite sharpens focus on home market as it slashes dollar debt

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Shoprite’s Checkers and Hyper post growth in sluggish SA

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Pepkor has a merry Christmas despite sluggish economy

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Grocery retailers show how slim SA’s wallets are

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.