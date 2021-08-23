Jump in furniture sales helps Shoprite grow figures 8.1% to R168bn

SA’s largest food retailer, Shoprite, says sales of its furniture business jumped in the first half of 2021, though these stores were also disproportionately hit by looting and violence that gripped SA in July.



In a trading update for the 53 weeks to July 4 Shoprite said sales in its furniture business, made up of OK Furniture and House & Home, rose almost a quarter to R6.8bn, including growth of 38.6% in the second half of the period.

A number of other JSE-listed firms, including Cashbuild and KAP Industrial, have also indicated robust demand for better living conditions so far this year, while Shoprite’s furniture stores had also been disproportionately affected by violence and looting in July.

Shoprite has reported that of the 1,189 supermarkets trading under the Shoprite, Usave, Checkers and Checkers Hyper banners, 119 stores were severely affected due to looting and fire damage. This also affected 35 of its 340 SA furniture stores, and 54 of its 537-store RSA LiquorShop business.

Shoprite said on Monday total sales of merchandise from continuing operations rose 8.1% to R168bn, with its core Supermarkets SA business — more than three-quarters of continuing revenue — growing 9.3%.

LiquorShop sales increased 4.4%, including a 21.8% decline in the first half, and sales growth of 53.6% in the second.

Growth was significantly hampered by the mandated liquor trade closures forming part of Covid-19 lockdown regulations, Shoprite said, and in total the LiquorShop business was closed for 144 days — 79 days in the first half and 65 days during the second.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za