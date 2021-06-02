Shoprite completes sale of Nigerian unit
The retailer follows Tiger Brands, Woolworths and Mr Price in exiting the country, which is seen as a difficult market in which to operate
02 June 2021 - 12:21
Shoprite, one of the first SA companies to expand into Nigeria in the early 1990s, has completed the sale of its supermarket business in Africa’s largest economy.
Shoprite had announced its exit from Nigeria in August 2020, and has not put a price on the sale of the business, with the group also closing its last stores in Kenya earlier in 2021...
