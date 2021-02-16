COMPANY COMMENT
Grocery retailers show how slim SA’s wallets are
Retailers’ data indicate growth comes from food and goods costing more
16 February 2021 - 20:50
If retailers’ updates are anything to go by, your salary is just not going as far as you would want. Christmas trading updates from grocery retailers give yet another indication of how empty consumer wallets are after filling up trolleys.
At first glance, updates by Shoprite, Woolworths and Spar for the market show revenue growth. However, most of it is not coming from employed people buying more, but rather from food and goods costing more — which is not real growth at all...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now