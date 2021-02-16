Companies COMPANY COMMENT Grocery retailers show how slim SA’s wallets are Retailers’ data indicate growth comes from food and goods costing more BL PREMIUM

If retailers’ updates are anything to go by, your salary is just not going as far as you would want. Christmas trading updates from grocery retailers give yet another indication of how empty consumer wallets are after filling up trolleys.

At first glance, updates by Shoprite, Woolworths and Spar for the market show revenue growth. However, most of it is not coming from employed people buying more, but rather from food and goods costing more — which is not real growth at all...