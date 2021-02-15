Checkers and Checkers Hyper post growth in sluggish SA

Shoprite reported growth in Checkers and Checkers Hyper in SA in the second-half of 2020, amid difficulties in the rest of Africa where it has made progress concluding its sale of stores in Nigeria.

The owner of Checkers, Shoprite and Computicket, released a voluntary trading update for its six months to December 29.

Sales at Checkers and Checkers Hyper stores grew 11.1% year on year as the group focused on its strategy to open new high-end Checkers stores to attract upper-income consumers.

Growth in like-for-like SA stores, including Shoprite and Usave, was up 4.8%, but 5.7% higher when liquor sales were stripped out from the comparison following sales restrictions and one six-week ban in the period.

SA store selling price inflation came in at 4.3%, suggesting local SA growth was driven by the increased price of groceries rather than the volume of sales.

Including new stores, local sales growth was 7.8%.

Shoprite previously announced a turnaround from its Africa strategy, pulling out of loss-making Nigeria after years of investment. Its supermarkets in Angola, Zambia and Mozambique grew only 0.9%, but when foreign currency was converted into rand, sales were down 8.4%.

The group said “poor economic conditions on the continent were exacerbated by Covid-19 and its associated lockdown restrictions”, leading to weaker sales.

Shoprite announced the sale of Nigerian stores to the new owner had now been concluded, subject to the country’s competition and consumer protection authority approving the sale. It is expected to be completely finalised by June.

The trading update also gives an indication of how continued liquor restrictions in SA are hitting retailers’ pockets.

Shoprite and Checkers liquor stores, were closed for 79 days in the second half to December 27, resulting in sales dropping 21%.

