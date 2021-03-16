Shoprite manages to grow first-half profit despite Covid-19
16 March 2021 - 09:28
Shoprite, Africa’s biggest grocery retailer and a reliable barometer in gleaning consumer spending patterns, managed to grow its first-half sales and profits even as Covid-19 continued to weigh on consumers.
The adjusted diluted headline earnings per share, which is the group’s preferred measure of its underlying financial performance, rose 17% to R4.16 in the six months to end-December, from a year ago, the company said on Tuesday in a statement...
