Italtile eyes sales bump as retailers rebuild after violent protests Sales in July rapidly decelerated as stores were shut due to protests, but the group's manufacturing business may benefit from rebuilding

Bathroom ware company Italtile, which owns CTM and U-Light, has flagged about a three quarter rise in profits for its year to end-June, and expects its manufacturing interests to benefit over coming months as retailers rebuild in the wake of SA’s worst riots in decades.

More time spent at home, less spending on travel and entertainment, as well as low interest rates have all been cited as factors behind strong sales growth for Italtile, which earned almost as much headline profit in its half-year to end-December than in the preceding full financial year...