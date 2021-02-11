Companies / Industrials

Italtile increases interim dividend as demand beats expectations

Cost-saving measures, operational efficiencies and interest in home renovations helped drive a rise in trading profit to end-December

11 February 2021 - 08:26 Karl Gernetzky
Bathroom-ware company Italtile, which owns CTM and U-Light, has increased its interim dividend by more than a third after better-than-expected demand for home renovations during Covid-19.

The group has a network of 203 stores, and targets lower-middle- to upper-end-income consumers. It said on Thursday that renovation and home-improvements have dominated market activity, while the construction of new homes or commercial buildings is subdued.

The low interest rates and decline in property prices encouraged new first-home buyers, the group said, with a strong demand from young, female investors in the property market, a trend that was evidenced by the customers in its stores.

Turnover grew by 14% to R6.2bn and profit 42% to R1.02bn, with the group also focusing heavily on inventory management and the efficiency of its manufacturing operations.

The group said it also benefited from its manufacturing capacity during Covid-19, with the industry facing “severe delays and dysfunctionality at national ports”.

Italtile CEO Jan Potgieter credited the result to the “extraordinary” response by management to volatile conditions, as well as the effect of the pandemic, which “has enforced time in the home and altered spending priorities”.

Italtile increased its interim dividend by 35% to 31c, a R410m payout, and expects a strong performance in its second half, though a deterioration in economic conditions or stricter lockdown measures could put this at risk.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

