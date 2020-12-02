Companies / Industrials

Remote working inspired home improvement, says Italtile

Sales across the group’s businesses rose by double digits in the five months to end-November

02 December 2020 - 09:08 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Bathroom-ware company Italtile, which owns CTM and U-Light, said low-interest rates and a demand for home improvement due to South Africans working from home probably helped it to achieve a double-digit rise in retail sales during its five months to end-November.

Funds earmarked for leisure and travel may have also instead gone to home improvements, Italtile said, reporting in a trading update that total retail sales grew by 16.4% to end-November.

Italtile said it had also managed to maintain a wide range of availability of its product, citing its “continued focus on improving the customer shopping experience, including implementing rigorous risk mitigating measures to ensure a safe operating environment for customers and staff”.

Manufacturing sales for the review period were up 16% compared with year-earlier period.

Italtile said it is likely that headline earnings per share will rise by more than 20% in the group’s first half to end-December, adding, however, that the trading environment remained highly uncertain.

In the group’s six months to end-December 2019 Italtile reported headline earnings (a widely used profit measure that strips out certain one-off items to give a better indication of underlying performance) of R679m.

Italtile expects sales to pick up in June as lockdown eases

The group says early indications are that sales will pick up in June and should exceed June 2019’s strong performance
5 months ago

Italtile: In a good position to perform after lockdown

Italtile has for some time been IM’s preferred company in the JSE’s brittle building materials sector
6 months ago

Italtile chief calls for infrastructure incentives

The government should start implementing policies that will boost growth and protect local manufacturers, says CEO
9 months ago

