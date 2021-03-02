Companies / Industrials Cashbuild sticks with expansion plans as Covid-19 drives home improvement Revenue has risen more than 20%, partially due to new stores, with more on the way BL PREMIUM

Cashbuild, SA’s largest retailer of building materials, has more than doubled its interim profit and is continuing its expansion as Covid-19 drives impressive growth in demand for home improvement.

The group remains on track to open nine new stores in its 2021 year, CEO Werner de Jager said on Tuesday, adding that the company has identified a number of areas in SA for expansion...