Italtile CEO Jan Potgieter to retire and emigrate at year end
Potgieter will be retiring after just more than seven years as the business focuses on manufacturing
03 May 2021 - 11:07
UPDATED 03 May 2021 - 13:54
Bathroom-ware company Italtile has appointed the head of its manufacturing subsidiary to take over from the beginning of 2022, with CEO Jan Potgieter set to retire after overseeing an almost doubling of the group’s store base in the past six years.
Potgieter will emigrate to Europe but will remain on the board of the Italtile as a non-executive director. His departure comes as the group wants to take advantage of its local manufacturing capacity...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now