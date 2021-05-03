Companies / Industrials Italtile CEO Jan Potgieter to retire and emigrate at year end Potgieter will be retiring after just more than seven years as the business focuses on manufacturing BL PREMIUM

Bathroom-ware company Italtile has appointed the head of its manufacturing subsidiary to take over from the beginning of 2022, with CEO Jan Potgieter set to retire after overseeing an almost doubling of the group’s store base in the past six years.

Potgieter will emigrate to Europe but will remain on the board of the Italtile as a non-executive director. His departure comes as the group wants to take advantage of its local manufacturing capacity...