Stocks to watch in 2021 Some of SA's best-known investment gurus outline their preferred share picks

SA equities proved to be remarkably resilient in 2020 with the JSE all share index posting a 4.1% annual gain despite a year of unprecedented challenges that included sovereign credit downgrades, the deepest economic slump since the Great Depression and the onslaught of a global pandemic.

At its worst point last year the JSE was down 33.5% by March 19, but recovered spectacularly to the end the year higher. While 2021 thus far shows no sign of a rapid recovery from the pandemic, all investors worth their salt know there is always opportunity amid chaos, as evidenced by the JSE reaching a record high on Friday...