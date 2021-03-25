Features The Edcon rescue playbook How Edcon changed the game for business rescue in SA BL PREMIUM

In the past, public sentiment towards business rescue hasn’t been great. Often, it’s been seen as akin to euthanasia of a terminally ill patient in their already dying moments, in which employees and creditors have no option but to accept their apocalyptic fate.

It was into this rather pessimistic context, during a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, that Edcon was placed in business rescue on April 29 last year...