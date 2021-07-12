Companies / Retail & Consumer Retailers count the cost of looting Warnings of shortages of food and basic consumer goods after disruption to supply chains BL PREMIUM

Retailers were left counting the cost after sporadic incidents of protests in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng resulted in widespread looting and disrupted the supply chain, raising concerns of a potential shortage of basic consumer goods in SA.

The loss to retailers, including the cost of damage to property and delivery vehicles, runs into millions of rand, the Consumer Goods Council of SA (CGCSA), which represents retailers, said in a statement on Monday. ..