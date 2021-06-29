Pick n Pay faces tough questions at annual meeting
Shareholders voice strong objections to new store in Nigeria and retailer’s executive remuneration
29 June 2021 - 20:29
SA’s second-largest retailer, Pick n Pay, has defended its decision to open a single store in Nigeria after a shareholder at the annual general meeting held on Monday raised concerns about the risks of investing in the West African market.
Pick n Pay’s new store in Lagos, which opened in March, offers a discount format and reduced range of goods, in a style similar to that of Boxer supermarkets in SA. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now