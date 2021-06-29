Companies / Retail & Consumer Pick n Pay faces tough questions at annual meeting Shareholders voice strong objections to new store in Nigeria and retailer’s executive remuneration BL PREMIUM

SA’s second-largest retailer, Pick n Pay, has defended its decision to open a single store in Nigeria after a shareholder at the annual general meeting held on Monday raised concerns about the risks of investing in the West African market.

Pick n Pay’s new store in Lagos, which opened in March, offers a discount format and reduced range of goods, in a style similar to that of Boxer supermarkets in SA. ..