Woolies won't let rivals steal its share of quality food market
30 May 2021 - 05:00
Woolworths, SA's leading retailer in the premium food space, is prepared for an onslaught from competitors who want to try and eat its lunch, with group CEO Roy Bagattini promising the group will not "give an inch" to rivals in this segment.
In an exclusive interview with Business Times this week, Bagattini, a former SABMiller and Levi Strauss executive who has been CEO for 15 months, said Woolworths had increased market share in its food business for 10 consecutive years and was more than ready for any challenge...
