Spur says 'much-loved' former CEO is in a critical condition Pierre van Tonder, who was with the company for nearly 40 years, is in hospital in Cape Town

Spur Corporation, owner of restaurants Panarottis and RocoMamas, confirmed on Monday that former CEO Pierre van Tonder was in a critical condition in hospital in Cape Town after an attempted suicide at his Sea Point home on Sunday morning.

“Everyone at Spur is devastated at this news of our much-loved former colleague and we are doing all we can to support his family. We ask that everyone give his family space to be by Pierre’s side at this most difficult time,” said Spur CEO Val Nichas. ..