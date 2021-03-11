Spur: Time to ditch the tomahawk?
Always drink upstream from the herd, say the cowboys, and perhaps it’s time for Spur to pre-empt the inevitable
11 March 2021 - 05:00
You can smell Spur’s enticing barbecue basting sauce from hundreds of metres away if you are downwind from one of the 54-year-old chain’s more than 330 restaurants.
And like the iconic image of the Bisto child following the scent of rich gravy, you too might be enticed, salivating, to the front door...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now