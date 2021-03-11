Money & Investing Spur: Time to ditch the tomahawk? Always drink upstream from the herd, say the cowboys, and perhaps it’s time for Spur to pre-empt the inevitable BL PREMIUM

You can smell Spur’s enticing barbecue basting sauce from hundreds of metres away if you are downwind from one of the 54-year-old chain’s more than 330 restaurants.

And like the iconic image of the Bisto child following the scent of rich gravy, you too might be enticed, salivating, to the front door...