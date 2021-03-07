Spur holds on to its cash to ride out any third wave
The group says takeaway sales more than doubled over the previous year and now account for 27% of total restaurant sales
07 March 2021 - 00:06
Spur Corporation is battening down the hatches for a potentially volatile next six months amid the spectre of a third wave of infections.
But the group, which owns Spur Steak Ranches, RocoMamas, Hussar Grill and Panarottis Pizza Pasta, has been expanding new home delivery channels,preparing food for delivery from its restaurants' kitchens as it looks to navigate one of the most difficult periods in the history of casual dining in SA...
