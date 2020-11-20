Companies / Retail & Consumer Spur launches ‘virtual brands’ for home delivery These are takeaway meals, under new brands, sold through delivery services such Uber Eats or Mr D and made at existing restaurants BL PREMIUM

Spur Corporation, owner of Panarottis and Hussar Grill, is focusing on the growing trend of people ordering restaurant meals from home with the launch of virtual brands.

These are takeaway meals, under new brands, sold through delivery services such Uber Eats or Mr D and made at existing restaurants...