Spur launches ‘virtual brands’ for home delivery
These are takeaway meals, under new brands, sold through delivery services such Uber Eats or Mr D and made at existing restaurants
20 November 2020 - 16:29
Spur Corporation, owner of Panarottis and Hussar Grill, is focusing on the growing trend of people ordering restaurant meals from home with the launch of virtual brands.
These are takeaway meals, under new brands, sold through delivery services such Uber Eats or Mr D and made at existing restaurants...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now