Mr Price buys Yuppiechef Purchase will enable clothing and homeware retailer to gain access to a higher-income customer base

Cash-rich Mr Price is buying kitchen retailer Yuppiechef for 1% of its market cap, equivalent to about half a billion rand.

The clothing and homeware retailer has pleased investors with its decision to avoid looking offshore for opportunities where many other SA retailers have had their fingers burnt...