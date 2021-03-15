Mr Price buys Yuppiechef
Purchase will enable clothing and homeware retailer to gain access to a higher-income customer base
15 March 2021 - 11:45
Cash-rich Mr Price is buying kitchen retailer Yuppiechef for 1% of its market cap, equivalent to about half a billion rand.
The clothing and homeware retailer has pleased investors with its decision to avoid looking offshore for opportunities where many other SA retailers have had their fingers burnt...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now